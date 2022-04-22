Grandmother, daughter docked for stealing

A 62-year-old grandmother identified as Veronica Adedun and her daughter, Yemisi Adedun, has been dragged before a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State Capital, over an alleged shop-breaking and stealing.

Apart from the grandmother and her daughter, two other people, Taye Abidakun and David Sunday were also arraigned before the court.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Nelson Akintimehin, told the court that both Abidakun and Sunday were serial burglars who specialised in breaking into peoples’ shops and homes to steal properties.

According to him, the stolen goods are usually given to Yemisi and her mother who usually disposed of the stolen goods.

He explained that…