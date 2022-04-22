Lateef Adedimeji bankrolls 400 university admission seekers’ JAMB classes

A popular Nigerian film actor, Abdullateef Adedimeji, has bankrolled tuition fees of over 400 aspiring university students in partnership with an educational consult to prepare them for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) test.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, Adedimeji, who is also the founder of Great Minds Initiative (GMI), said that the initiative was intended to ease the socio- economic circumstances of parents who are striving to provide the best for their children.

“It is important to give students access to quality education and hence increase their chances of gaining admission into the university. This is one of our goals at Great Minds Initiative…