NANTA President to host Nigerian teachers to tourism adventure

THE President, National As- sociation of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs Susan Akporiaye has concluded plans to host the participants and winners of Nigerian Teachers reality show, to a practical tourism experience.

The itinerary for the teachers picked from the six geopolitical zones of the country, will span three days, with destination Lagos tourism in focus and a practical certificated classroom engagement organised by Aerovessel Aviation School in conjuction with Topaz Travel Group.

Flips to the event, the first ever private sector tourism give back project to Nigerian teachers, is designed to edu- cate and create awareness to the vast tourism industry and get the…