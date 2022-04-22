Trustee disburses N7.5m zakat for unnamed bizman in Ibadan, 60 benefit

A total number of 60 Muslims benefitted from a N7.5 million zakat paid by an unnamed businessman and disbursed by a trustee in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday.

The beneficiaries comprising widows, indigent Muslims, students and people with health challenges, including a man suffering from a kidney-related disease, were presented with cash at a ceremony held at Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque located in the Oke-Ado area of the city.

The trustee, Mr Ismail Saka, a legal practitioner, who oversaw the distribution, underscored the need for Muslims to place premium on the institution of zakat as prescribed by Allah in the interest of the ummah.

He said: “As Muslims, we should…