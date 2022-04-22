Wike: I got my wife’s go-ahead before declaring for president

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that he first consulted with his wife before declaring for president in 2023. The Rivers State governor said that if she did not approve, he would not have made a declaration for the nation’s top spot in the coming General Election.

Wike made this known in an interview with BBC Pidgin English Service aired on Friday.

He was responding to a question on whether there was anything that could make him step down from his presidential bid on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Rivers State governor said the only thing that can make him step down…