2023: Umahi ordains Nwifuru as successor

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Governor David Umahi has anointed the embattled Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru as his successor.

Umahi stated this during the internment of the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chioma Nweze’s father in Okposi on Saturday.

According to the governor through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, the choice of the speaker was to consolidate on the leadership in the state.

He, however, appealed to the people of Ebonyi South and all Ebonyians to support the candidature of the speaker for the sake of equity, justice, and fairness.

“To Okposi people and people of Ebonyi State, I…