Alaafin’s passing, a great loss to Nigeria as a whole — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who passed away early Saturday morning at the age of 83, describing the death of the foremost monarch as a great loss to the people of Oyo town, the traditional institution in Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this in reaction to the news of the death of Alaafin, even as he commiserated with the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the people of the ancient town of Oyo and the entire Yoruba race both home and in the diaspora over the demise of the first class traditional ruler.

Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued on Saturday by…