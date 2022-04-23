FG re-opens Idiroko, three other additional land borders

The Federal Government has directed the re-opening of four additional land border posts closed in August of 2019 as part of a policy geared towards efforts to prevent the smuggling of illegal arms, food & agricultural products to stimulate local production.

According to a circular released on Friday by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), which was signed by the Deputy Comptroller General of Customs, E.I Edorhe on behalf of the Customs CG, the circular revealed that Idiroko, Jibiya, Kamba and IKon borders should be re-opened with immediate effect.

“The circular titled: ‘Re-opening of four additional Nigerian border posts’ which was sighted by the Saturday Tribune stated that,…