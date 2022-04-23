Gunmen kidnapped 10 of our members, 300 cows, demand N4m, one gun as ransom in Anambra — Miyetti Allah 

The South East Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, has said that about ten members of the association and their three hundred cows had been kidnapped by some people suspected to be gunmen operating in South-East Nigeria.

Siddiki, who disclosed this in an interview with Journalists in Awka, said the incident took place at Fulani settlement, Obene community in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at about 1:30 am.

He said that the Cattle herders were attacked at their settlement while asleep and their animals are forcefully taken away by the gunmen numbering about 40.

He said they…