I want to gain weight

I eat a lot, I don’t gain weight and I pass stool only once every two days. This has been going on for the past one year and I’m worried I might be sick inside. What could be the cause? Where does the food I eat go? I am a 30- year old Civil Servant.

Beauty (by SMS)

Whether we are thin or fat sometimes has a lot to do with Genetics. For others, underlying medical conditions and certain medical treatments may cause weight loss or difficulty gaining weight. These include conditions such as Diabetes, Hyperthyroidism (Overactive Thyroid gland) as well as Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). IBD is a blanket term…