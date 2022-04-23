My 62-yr-old husband sold his parents’ properties to drink beer, womanises, 39yr-old woman tells court

The president, Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, Mrs S.M Akintayo, has adjourned till May 9, the continuation of hearing in a divorce case between a couple, Olayinka Ajanaku and Akinola Ajanaku.

Olayinka had approached the court, praying that it ended her 10-year-old wedlock with her husband on the grounds of irresponsibility and brutality by the latter.

The plaintiff further pleaded with the court, if her prayer was answered, to grant her custody of their only child whom he had denied her access to.

Both were in court.

Olayinka giving an account of her experience in her relationship with Akinola said: “Akinola and I met and dated between 2010 and 2012.

“I…