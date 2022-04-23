NAHCON projects N2.5 million fare for Hajj 2022

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has projected the sum of N2.5 million for the 2022 Hajj as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on April 17, 2022, lifted the ban on performing hajj.

The chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, stated this on Thursday in Abuja during the Commission’s meeting with the chief executives of State Muslim Pilgrims Boards/Agencies/Commissions to give an update on 2022 Hajj preparations.

According to the NAHCON boss, the projected amount was arrived at based on the present exchange rate of N410 to a dollar compared to N306 in 2019. He said the inflation rate of 10 per cent, the increase in the price of aviation fuel and the increase in…