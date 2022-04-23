Oyinlola mourns Alaafin of Oyo

A former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola has described the transition of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi as the end of an era in Yorubaland.

Prince Oyinlola in a statement on Saturday described the late Oba as a true son of Oduduwa who lived his entire life to extend the frontiers of Yoruba culture and interest within the Nigerian federation.

He said the late oba embodied the very best in institutional obaship comportment, decency and brilliance.

Oyinlola, who described Oba Adeyemi as a father recalled the tremendous support the Alaafin gave him while he was governor in Osun State as well as during his years in Lagos as military administrator.

He,…