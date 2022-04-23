Oyo/Osun Customs hand over 35 parcels of cannabis sativa, arrested drug suspects to NDLEA

Two suspected drug dealers, Idowu Bankole Oluwabayo and Ojo Tofade, who were intercepted by the Oyo/Osun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, at Ikire axis of Ibadan/Ife expressway and found with 35 parcels of cannabis, have been handed over to the state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) along with seized drugs.

During the handing over at the weekend, the command’s Area Controller, Babajide Jaiyeoba, said that the arrest and handing over underlined the resolve of his command to further strengthen the synergy between both agencies.

Jaiyeoba, who was represented by the Deputy Controller of Enforcement, Sule Mutalib, said that “when we find any…