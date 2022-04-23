PDP: Crisis hits northern aspirants as IBB’s brokered consensus collapses

The move for a consensus candidate among northern presidential aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hit the rocks as Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwa and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, have both rejected the arrangement brokered under the supervision of four military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, had on Friday been announced as the consensus candidates of the north at this time.

According to the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, who made the announcement in Minna, Niger State capital, the choice of the two…