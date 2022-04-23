Unearthing truth in dialogue and other verses

Alluring Noon is a collection of 32 poems. This is the first fruit in versification from Yemi Atanda, a theatre scholar, critic and playwright. Atanda is the author of The Vomit, a play(2017) and A Cord in Time, a play (2021). In contemporary Nigerian writing, the poetic genre seems to have the greatest subscription. While some published collections have attracted significant attention, many have come out and dried out like a drop of water on a red hot and thirsty iron. Unlike the latter, however, Alluring Noon is a product of conscious efforts in poetry, supported with aesthetic elements that produce lasting thematic appeal and enduring literary values. The poems address a wide…