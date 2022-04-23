Who bought you a phone?

The news of some unspeakable things done by teenagers on the internet is on the increase and the society is concerned with the negative effects. Aunty Yemi has responses to her question from a few teenagers.

David Olosunde, SSS 2

I have a Tecno android phone bought by one of my cousins last year when I visited during a holiday. I passworded my phone but my mum knows it so she checks my phone at will. I don’t have problem with my parents answering my calls or reading my messages. What I do mostly on my phone is reading for more knowledge of some of my subjects, watch movies and browsing some of my favourite sites such as Whatsapp and Tik Tok. I recharge my phone every two…