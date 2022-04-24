Alaafin: ‘Yoruba has lost living embodiment of culture, tradition, history’

The death of Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Lamidi Adeyemi has been identified as a loss of the living embodiment of culture, tradition and history of the Yorubaland.

This description was given by the Akosin of Yorubaland and CEO, TILT Group, Chief Habeeb Okunola in his condolence message to the family of the late paramount ruler. people and government of Oyo State over the death of the custodian of Yoruba history and tradition.

According to Chief Okunola, the late monarch was not only a father to the people of Oyo but the generality of people in Yorubaland going by his unique way of relating with people and contributing to their upliftment; not minding cultural,…