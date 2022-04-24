Governors’ forum donates N50m to victims of terrorist attack in Plateau

Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Kayode Fayemi has consoled with the government and people of Plateau State over the recent murder of over 100 people by terrorists in Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas of the State.

Governor Fayemi of Ekiti State who was at the Government House, Rayfield, Jos on behalf of the forum, condemned the murder of the innocent citizens by the terrorists, saying that this was another attempt to destroy the efforts put in by the Lalong Rescue Administration to consolidate peace and security in the state.

Fayemi said the Governors’ forum was outraged over the killings and will continue to do everything possible to support…