Gunmen attack police station, kill three officers in Kogi

Some unknown gunmen numbering about six in their number on Saturday morning attacked the Ogaminana Police Station in Adavi local government council area of Kogi State killing three police officers on duty.

The attack was said to have been carried out around 2 am on Saturday.

According to the source, the gunmen were said to have attacked the police station from different directions as this development has caused panic around the town.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya in a statement said, “on Saturday the Command received a report of the unfortunate incident at Adavi Police Division where some hoodlums attacked the station…