I almost died riding a bicycle without brakes —Adesokan

Wole Adesokan is a Senior Advocate of Nigerian. In this interview, he told SEGUN KASALI the story of his life.

How did you get to your conclusions on the choices that led you to where you are today?

We didn’t have much assistance and counseling when we were growing up in terms of course selection. You, on the other hand, knew important names like physicians, judges, policemen, and army generals. So I had relatives who pushed me to pursue a career in Science. But the truth was that I had a Chemistry problem. When we used to do all of those subjects in Form 3, I did really well in Physics and Biology, but my Chemistry was terrible. So, when the time came to choose in Form 4,…