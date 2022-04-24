I never had cosmetic surgery on my boobs —Annjay Chioma

Annjay Chioma is a model, singer and multi-talented beauty entrepreneur. With a fast-growing brand, Chioma believes she has paid her dues and wants to keep pushing her career to new heights. In this interview by SEGUN ADEBAYO, she speaks about the husband-snatching trend in the entertainment industry, her private life and lots more.

After your song ‘Ije Love’ we are yet to hear another song from you; are you taking a break?

Take a break for what or for who? I’m working on a new song with a popular producer. This year, my fans will hear much about my music career and other engagements in the industry.

Music career is a serious business, how are you coping with running…