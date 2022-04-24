LAUTECH Alumni donates 1000-seater civic centre to campus

The worldwide Alumni Association of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso has donated an ultra-modern 1000-seater Civic Centre to the institution, as it also deemed it fit to give scholarship awards to the best graduating students drawn from all the faculties of the institution.

Speaking during the commissioning of the new civic centre, held recently, the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, commended the Global President, Onilede Solomon-led administration for its developmental agenda in support of their Alma Mater. He urged the leadership of the association not to be distracted, but to continue to concentrate on discharging its obligations to members and the…