Makinde deserves second term in office, Reps aspirant tells electorate

A United Kingdom-trained management consultant, Dr Adejoke Adekanmbi-Akinseye, has harped on the need for the electorate to rally round Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for a second term in office.

Adekanmbi-Akinseye noted that a second term in office would offer Makinde an opportunity to complete all the legacy projects he has started in the state.

She stated this while declaring her intention to represent Ibadan North East/South East federal constituency at the House of Representatives in 2023.

Dr Adekanmbi-Akinseye who is the Founder of Aderoju Ayoade Adekanmbi Foundation also stressed the need for the government to implement the 35 per cent affirmative action for women…