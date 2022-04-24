NGO trains paralegals on how to handle domestic, GBV cases in Ibadan

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Women Safe House Sustenance Initiative, has trained some paralegals on how to respond to and handle domestic and gender-based violence (GBV) cases in Ibadan.

The training, which was tagged ‘Capacity building training on community gender-based violence response booths model’ held on Saturday, in Ibadan, and was sponsored by the Legal Empowerment Network and the COVID-19 Grassroots Justice Fund.

The founder of the NGO, who is also a lawyer, Wuraoluwa Ayodele-George, stated that the community-based response booths were necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and lookdown, during which her organisation took the initiative to help women and…