Nigeria needs president that can fix security, economic problems not concensus candidate ― Peter Obi

A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, on Sunday, maintained that what the country needed at this particular period is somebody who can turn around the economy of the country and not consensus candidate

Obi who stated this while meeting with the PDP delegates in Akure, Ondo State capital, said Nigerians should be looking forward to producing somebody capable of turning around the economy of the nation by pulling the nation out of poverty.

He said: “Nigerians want consensus on who will solve the problem of Nigeria. Somebody who can move this country from consumption to production. We are talking about…