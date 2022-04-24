On northern PDP consensus we stand ― Bala Mohammed, Saraki

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and former president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, are standing resolutely on the outcome of the former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida-brokered consensus arrangement for northern presidential aspirants under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Both of them were picked as the north’s consensus candidates out of four aspirants that were said to have initially subjected themselves to the process.

The others are Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and former bank managing director, Muhammed Hayatu-Deen, both of whom have now dissociated themselves from the initiative.

It has also been criticized by other stakeholders…