Our endorsement by Northern elders’ forum as PDP consensus presidential aspirants stands, Bauchi gov replies Sule Lamido

In spite of the controversies trailing his purported endorsement alongside former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki as consensus PDP presidential aspirants, Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has insisted the announcement by the chairman of the forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi stands.

The Bauchi State Governor further said that the statement credited to a former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, that the endorsement was injurious to the North, was his personal opinion adding that even if he (Lamido) did not endorse them, others have done so on his behalf.

Reacting to the development in an interview with Journalists on Saturday shortly after receiving a…