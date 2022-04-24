Our rhetoric about politics has changed —Baptist Convention president

PRESIDENT, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr Israel Akanji, has stated that the church’s rhetoric about politics has changed.

This was just as he urged members of the church to join politics ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The president, who spoke to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos, said it is common knowledge that the church was shy of not just publicity but politics.

He noted that people often say politics is a dirty game, therefore, members do not go into it and for many years many had kept out of politics.

Akanji said the church has discovered that change cannot be effected without being part of the system.

Akanji noted further that the church is therefore…