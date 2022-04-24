Police allegedly kill village head, two others at checkpoint in Ondo

Hundred of youths from Kajola community of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo on Sunday went on a rampage following the death of three people including the community leader of the area at a police checkpoint.

The angry youths who invaded the police station in their hundreds to burn the police station alleged the police of recklessness leading to the death of the three men at a police checkpoint in the area, along Lagos/Benin Expressways on Saturday evening.

It was gathered that the three victims who included, David Olowofeyekun, Gbenga Abayomi and Kola Akinduro, were heading home from the farm on a motorcycle when they were stopped by policemen at the checkpoint.

An eyewitness,…