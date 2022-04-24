Prayer is the way out for Nigeria —CSS church spiritual head

SPIRITUAL Head, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide (Ayo ni o), Prophet Samuel Abidoye, has prescribed prayers as the way out of the current challenges bedeviling Nigeria.

He, therefore, urged both Christians and Muslims to embark on fervent prayers for the country.

“The current challenges in the country can neither be cured by guns nor cutlasses but by prayers. I am, therefore, asking both Christians and Muslims alike to pray to God to intervene in the affairs of the country,” he said.

The C&S head, who spoke with journalists on the sideline of this year’s Easter picnic at Orile-Igbon, headquarters of the church, on Ilorin-Ogbomoso expressway, added that: “We…