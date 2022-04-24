Why foundations in Africa need to work together

(Being remarks on the meeting of African Foundations: Virtual session hosted by the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation on Monday, April 11, 2022.)

Thank you very much for this kind invite and I wish to pay special tribute to the (Chief) Obafemi Awolowo Foundation for undertaking this long overdue [Initiative] to convene all of us. I also wish to join my fellow discussants in congratulating the Foundation for reaching the 30-year milestone. Even those of us far afield at the Southern tip of our Continent are inspired by the life lessons bestowed on us by Chief Awolowo, as an example of courage, dedication, drive, and self-reliance. These are in our view the foundations upon which we can…