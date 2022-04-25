2023: It will be injustice, betrayal to Nigerians if I refuse to contest ― Osinbajo

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that he would have done a disservice to the Nigerian people and injustice to Nigeria if he failed to contest in the next year’s presidential election, saying “it will be a betrayal not to accept to serve our dear country”

Osinbajo stated this on Monday in Akure, Ondo State capital, during his visit to the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said retiring to his Ikene country home with all the experiences garnered as a public servant would amount to disservice to the people and himself, saying he cannot afford to retire early from politics.

He said the visit was to intimate Akeredolu and his cabinet, as well as state lawmakers and APC…