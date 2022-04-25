Africa must prepare for global food crisis, says Adesina

African Development Bank Group President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, says “Africa must prepare for the inevitability of a global food crisis.”

He was speaking about Africa’s priorities, as a guest at the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center last Friday.

In a statement, the AfDB said fielding questions from the Council’s Africa Center Chair, Ambassador Rama Yade; Senior Fellow Aubrey Hruby; and Washington/UN correspondent for Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report, Julian Pecquet, the Bank chief called for an “increased sense of urgency amid what he described as a once-in-a-century convergence of global challenges for Africa.”

According to Adesina, the continent’s most vulnerable…