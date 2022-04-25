David Operah Out, competition down to top six

The seventh season of the Nigerian Idol competition is down to its top six contestants following the exit of David Operah.

Nigerian Idol host, IK Osakioduwa, delivered the news at the start of the Sunday live show after revealing that a total of 22 million votes were recorded the previous week. This leaves Banty, Faith, Jordan, Itohan, Progress and Zadok in the race to be crowned Nigerian Idol season 7 winner.

Sunday’s live show opened with the contestants delivering a colourful performance of D’banj’s 2013 hit song, Oliver Twist. They were joined by season 6 winner, Kingdom Kroseide, and second runner-up, Akunna Okechukwu. The stars from last season’s show in a quick chat…