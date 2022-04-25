From Values to Action: The Four Principles of Values-Based Leadership

What is values-based leadership? Well, it’s based on the principle of “doing the right thing.” Kraemer writes of values-based leadership:

Leadership, simply put, is the ability to influence others. Values-based leadership takes it to the next level. By word, action, and example, values-based leaders seek to inspire and motivate, using their influence to pursue what matters most (p.2).

Now, there may be differences of opinion as to what matters most, but for those, like me, who come to this book from a perspective that emphasizes God’s concern for the common good, what matters most is that we learn to love God with our entire being and our neighbor as we love…