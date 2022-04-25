Gov Lalong tells new Plateau chief judge to resist pressure from politicians

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has sworn in the substantive Chief Judge of Plateau State Hon. Justice David Gwong Mann with a charge for him to resist pressure from politicians and other vested interests to compromise the Judiciary.

While performing the swearing-in at the Victoria Gowon Hall, New Government House Little Rayfield Jos, Lalong said Justice Mann has paid his dues in the temple of justice and through experience, talent and patriotism is by the grace of God elevated as the Chief Judge of the State.

He said: “While I congratulate you on this well-deserved appointment, may I also remind my Lord that this task is a daunting one which calls for total dedication…