How leaders can finish well

A common saying among football stakeholders is that a coach is only as good as his last game. This is very profound because the implication is that when it matters most, a coach’s past performances will not count, he will be assessed based on his most recent outing. As it is in football, so it is in life and leadership. In life, many people start well but end poorly. Similarly, many leaders start their leadership journey on a high note but end on a very low note. Unfortunately, their poor ending vitiates whatever good record they might have made along the journey. So, it is important that leaders should continue as they want to end so as not to end up on the wrong side of…