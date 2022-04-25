NDLEA arrests drug baron behind N3bn Tramadol linked to Abba Kyari

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested the billionaire drug baron behind the N3 billion Tramadol deal involving the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari-led Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu.

After months of surveillance and evading arrest, Ukatu who is Chairman of Mallinson Group of Companies was eventually nabbed onboard a flight to Abuja

at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja on 13th April, the spokesman on the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi has said.

According to Babafemi, Investigations revealed that the suspect has been a major importer of large consignments of different brands and…