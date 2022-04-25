OAU student murder case: Judge stands down case as second defendant collapses in court

There was a mild drama on Monday at the resumed hearing of the murder case of Timothy Adegoke, a postgraduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife at Osun state High Court, Osogbo, when Magdalene Chiefuna, the second defendant in the matter collapsed in the courtroom.

The drama which disrupted the proceeding for some minute, saw the slumped defendant who said to silk coughing repeatedly before being rescued by the court clerks and corrections officials who rushed to save her life.

The incident which happened when the

learned silk for the defendants and the state counsel, were arguing…