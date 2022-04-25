Oil stocks push market to fifth consecutive day gain

The Nigerian stock market opened the week on a bullish note as the share price of Eterna Oil and Oando rose further by 9.92 per cent and 9.90 per cent respectively.

This drove a 0.2 per cent increase in the All-Share Index to 48,558.91 basis points as the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date gains settled at 3.4 per cent and 13.7 per cent, respectively.

Others stocks that buoyed the overall sentiment at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Monday, include, Nigerian Breweries, Unilever, Transcorp, Total and Wapco as their respective shares advanced by 9.9 per cent, 9.8 per cent, 9.8 per cent, 6.5 per cent and 5.3 per cent.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive…