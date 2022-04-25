Ramadan Tafsir: Inuwa seeks prayers for state of the nation

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has enjoined Muslims in the country to use the last 10 days of the ongoing Ramadan fasting to pray for positive change in the current state of the nation for Allah’s divine intervention.

The Governor was speaking when he attended a Tafsir session organized by Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis-sunnah (JIBWIS) founded by Ash-Sheikh Isma’il Idris Ibn Zakariya Jos at Izala No.1 Jumu’at Mosque, Layin ‘Yan Goro, Gombe.

The Governor also appreciated the efforts of Izala Organization in the propagation of Islam and inculcating good morals in the people, the gesture that he noted, has contributed immensely in building a saner…