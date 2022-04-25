Rivers APC anoints Tonye Cole as guber candidate

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has endorsed Tonye Cole as its standard-bearer in the 2023 governorship elections in the state.

Cole was chosen after a meeting by the leadership of the party Friday night.

According to Prince Tonye Princewill, one of the aspirants and an insider at the meeting, “the decision has just been made for Tonye Cole to fly the flag. It was not made by the Minister (Rotimi Amaechi). It was made by the leaders of the party.

“The 10 aspirants plus two new names that had also indicated interest were asked to excuse themselves while all of the leaders minus the Minister then sat and deliberated. We were just called back…