Social media records 26.7% ad growth in 2021 —Report

THE social media space continues to be the most -sought after for  marketers,  brand custodians and even consumers,  for advert placements, among other channels of communications, as  recent survey revealed a 27 per cent growth in the number of sponsored posts, published across social media sites in 2021.

According to a data released by Banklesstimes.com, recently, in Year  2021, social media sites witnessed a hike in the  demand for sponsored contents, with the presentation showing that consumer appetite for such contents  grew by 26.7 per cent in the year.

Banklesstimes.com’s analysis is designed to help firms understand the possible shifts within the influencer…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

