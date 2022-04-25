Twitter board agrees to $44bn takeover by Elon Musk

The board of Twitter has agreed to a $44bn takeover offer from the billionaire Elon Musk, BBC reports.

Mr Musk, who made the shock bid less than two weeks ago, has claimed he is the right person to “unlock” the social media firm’s “extraordinary potential”.

He has suggested a series of changes from relaxing its content restrictions to eradicating fake accounts.

The firm initially rebuffed Mr Musk’s bid, but it will now ask shareholders to vote to approve the deal.

Mr Musk is the world’s richest man, according to Forbes magazine, with an estimated net worth of $273.6bn mostly due to his shareholding in electric vehicle maker Tesla…