WHO insists on WASH strategy for holistic elimination of cholera

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the fight against Cholera is more than just vaccination as the need to address issues around Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) remains holistic and critical in epidemic control efforts.

It said this brings to bear the need for improved coordination of cholera control efforts and ensure that clean and safe water as well as improved hygienic practices as highlighted in the Cholera control plans are implemented in a sustainable manner to ensure the world achieves the desired goal.

WHO Country Representative, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo in his remark at the WHO training on the integration of Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) in emergency and…