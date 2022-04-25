WIA, TCF empower 20,000 women with “JAMII Femmes” Initiative

WOMEN in Africa (WIA), has announced the launch of “JAMII Femmes” a programme designed to enhance the impact of 20,000 women entrepreneurs from 10 African countries.

Over three years, participants will be supported through online training, networking, mentorship and local bootcamps.

Speaking on the initiative, President, Women in Africa, Hafsat Abiola, explained that the initiative is designed to give African women access to resources that can set them up for success.

“This programme will impact 20,000 and indirectly impact over 60,000 persons. Opening up pathways to their success is the key to Africa’s rise,” she added.

Vice President Africa for Public Affairs,…