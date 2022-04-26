2023: Gov Lalong settles for senate as commissioners raise N60m to buy him form

The Commissioners from Plateau State have raised more than 60 million naira to purchase forms for Governor Simon Bako Lalong to contest for the Senate of the state’s Southern Zone senatorial district.

According to statement by Mr Yakubu Dati, the chairman of the Commissioner’s Forum of Plateau State, the Commissioners took the decision to honour their principal based on his numerous achievements and contributions to the state.

“Gov Simon Lalong has restored Plateau to it’s place of reckoning by promoting peaceful coexistence and developmental projects for the benefit of the common citizens irrespective of tribe, religion and creed” he said

The Commissioners further…