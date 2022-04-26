Buhari appoints Abdulganiyu as new CG Fire service

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Jaji Olola Abdulganiyu as the Controller of General Federal Fire Service with effect from Friday 22nd April 2022.

The appointment was conveyed in a statement on Tuesday by the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, Hajia Aisha Rufai in Abuja.

Until his appointment, Engr Abdulganiyu was the Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Administration and Supplies in the Federal Fire Service.

“Engr. Abdulganiyu commenced his career at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing as Higher Technical Officer in 1991. He held several positions in the Ministry before his redeployment to the…