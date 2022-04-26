Electricity consumer drags BEDC to court for overestimated billing in Delta

A magistrate court in Asaba, on Tuesday, has picked May 30, 2022, for the hearing of a case instituted by an electricity consumer and a multimedia specialist in the Delta State capital against Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) for overestimated billing.

The claimant, Efe Obire, through his counsel, Samuel N. Okonkwo, and three others dragged the distribution company to court, seeking an estimated billing in the sum of N813,349.63 imposed on him as an estimated total for the month of July 2021 be declared fraudulent, extortion and gross financial deceit on him.

Mr Obire said the estimated billing was carried out despite the fact that he has a functional electricity…